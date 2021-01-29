Left Menu

USC-Amazon center to support novel approaches to trust-centric ML solutions

The USC-Amazon center will provide support for research projects focused on novel approaches to secure and privacy-preserving machine learning solutions that can scale to support billions of users. The center will also provide annual fellowships to talented doctoral students working in this research area so that they can advance research frontiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 08:50 IST
USC-Amazon center to support novel approaches to trust-centric ML solutions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon and the University of Southern California (USC) have joined forces to establish a joint research center aimed at supporting novel approaches to trust-centric machine learning (ML) and AI innovation.

The Center for Secure and Trusted Machine Learning will be housed at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering in Los Angeles, California and focus on the development of new approaches to machine learning privacy, security, and trustworthiness.

The USC-Amazon center will provide support for research projects focused on novel approaches to secure and privacy-preserving machine learning solutions that can scale to support billions of users. The center - via its Amazon ML Fellows program - will also provide annual fellowships to exceptional doctoral students working in this research area so that they can advance research frontiers.

"I am pleased the USC-Amazon center will build a platform based on a shared commitment to advancing the understanding and developing solutions. The center reflects the important role that our university has in society, as a leading research institution, in promoting the advancement of scholarship and technology," said USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski.

Additionally, the collaborators will host an annual joint public research symposium to share their knowledge with the ML and AI communities. Amazon and USC will also host annual workshops and training and recruiting events for university and high school students.

The USC-Amazon center is expected to unleash a new line of fundamental research on privacy and security aspects of machine learning as AI is proliferating across all aspects of society - from education to finance, transportation, healthcare, and many others.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prem Natarajan, Alexa AI vice president of Natural Understanding, said, "We are delighted to bring together top talent at Amazon and USC in a joint mission to drive ground-breaking advances in privacy and security preserving machine learning - advances that enable us to continue to safely and securely deliver experiences that enrich and delight our customers worldwide."

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Make 2021 a year of possibility and hope, UN chief tells General Assembly

Outlining his priorities for the months ahead, Mr Guterres emphasized that now is the time to secure the well-being of people, economies, societies and the planet.From tragedy to transformation2020 brought us tragedy and peril. 2021 must be...

Asylum seekers subject to systematic pushbacks at Europe’s borders, says UNHCR

Amid continuous reports that some European states are restricting access to asylum, UNHCR urged governments to investigate and end the illegal practice.The unnamed States had returned people after they have reached territory or territorial ...

NZ economic recovery again in better shape than forecast

New Zealands economic recovery is reflected in the Governments books which are again in better shape than forecast.The Crown Accounts for the five months to the end of November were more favourable than forecast in the Half-year Economic an...

USC-Amazon center to support novel approaches to trust-centric ML solutions

Amazon and the University of Southern California USC have joined forces to establish a joint research center aimed at supporting novel approaches to trust-centric machine learning ML and AI innovation.The Center for Secure and Trusted Machi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021