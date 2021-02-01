Left Menu

Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the countrys newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers 310 miles.The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:24 IST
Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles).

The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment. The report did not say when the launch happened.

The rocket, called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, did not launch a satellite into orbit.

State TV said the rocket is capable of carrying a 220-kilogram (485-pound) satellite, adding that the three-stage rocket uses solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third.

Iran in the past has used various fluid-fuel satellite carrier rockets to put smaller devices into orbit. Last year, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it used a Qased, or “Messenger,” satellite carrier to put the Noor satellite into space.

Iran often coordinates its launches with national holidays. It will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution later in February.

Iran says its satellite programme, like its nuclear activities, are aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The US and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut says Union budget more like that of a political party's

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the Union budget as a political partys budget. Rawat said, This budget has been conceived keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly polls. This cannot be termed as an Union budget b...

Delhi Police chief reviews security at Ghazipur border

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Monday visited Ghazipur border to take stock of the security arrangements, officials said.Ghazipur border has become the new focal point of farmers agitation against the Centres new agriculture la...

Union Budget to give big push to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani hailed the Union Budget presented in Parliament onMonday, saying it will provide the foundation to realise theconcept of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and at the same timeadvance the interest of farmers and youth...

Austria to tighten border controls to stop importing COVID variants

Austria will significantly tighten its border controls to prevent arrivals from importing new variants of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.Speaking at a news conference on the loosening of the countrys lockdown, Kur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021