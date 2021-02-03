Mate X2 launch: Huawei's next foldable phone arriving on Feb 22

Huawei will be launching its next foldable smartphone, the Mate X2, on February 22 in China, the company confirmed in teaser poster on Wednesday.

The poster (via tipster Mukul Sharma) suggests that the upcoming foldable device from Huawei will feature an inward folding design as opposed to the out-folding design in the predecessor models- the Huawei Mate X and Mate XS.

Huawei Mate X2 will launch on February 22 in China.#Huawei #HuaweiMateX2 pic.twitter.com/utrF3Lggjv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 3, 2021

As for the specifications, latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Huawei Mate X2 will be featuring an 8.01-inch main display (unfolded) with 2480 x 2220-pixels resolution and a 6.45-inch outer or secondary display with 2270 x 1160 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the device is said to have Huawei's in-house Kirin 9000 5G octa-core chipset based on 5nm process technology and will run on Android 10-based EMUI 11. The phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

For photography and video shooting, the Huawei Mate X2 will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter, a 12-megapixel tertiary shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is said to have a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The Huawei Mate X2 will reportedly measure 161.8×145.8×8.2mm.