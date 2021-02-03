Left Menu

Mate X2 launch: Huawei's next foldable phone arriving on Feb 22

As for the specifications, latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Huawei Mate X2 will be featuring an 8.01-inch main display (unfolded) with 2480 x 2220-pixels resolution and a 6.45-inch outer or secondary display with 2270 x 1160 pixels resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:51 IST
Mate X2 launch: Huawei's next foldable phone arriving on Feb 22

Huawei will be launching its next foldable smartphone, the Mate X2, on February 22 in China, the company confirmed in teaser poster on Wednesday.

The poster (via tipster Mukul Sharma) suggests that the upcoming foldable device from Huawei will feature an inward folding design as opposed to the out-folding design in the predecessor models- the Huawei Mate X and Mate XS.

As for the specifications, latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Huawei Mate X2 will be featuring an 8.01-inch main display (unfolded) with 2480 x 2220-pixels resolution and a 6.45-inch outer or secondary display with 2270 x 1160 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the device is said to have Huawei's in-house Kirin 9000 5G octa-core chipset based on 5nm process technology and will run on Android 10-based EMUI 11. The phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

For photography and video shooting, the Huawei Mate X2 will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter, a 12-megapixel tertiary shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is said to have a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The Huawei Mate X2 will reportedly measure 161.8×145.8×8.2mm.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Dance will prevail" as top ballet competition goes virtual

In a normal year, the dozens of teenaged ballet dancers eyeing the prestigious Prix de Lausanne award would leap in from all across the world to the Swiss city to compete beneath the bright lights of the theatre.With COVID-19 restrictions, ...

Children in Burkina Faso undergo historic heart surgeries

At the end of an empty hallway in a Burkina Faso teaching hospital, a group of children sat together in medical gowns, nervously awaiting operations that could save their lives. The smallest, nine-year-old Landry Nion, fixated on a phone ga...

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 230 pm.The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahe...

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021