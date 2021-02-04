Left Menu

People to have exclusive access to Rajasthan monuments for photography

If couples want to avoid crowds or want exclusive shoots, then they will be allowed before or after the official hours for Rs 15,000 for an hour, Archaeology and Museum Department Director Prakash Chandra Sharma said.He said still photography was allowed earlier at such monuments but now couples will be able to record videos by paying the prescribed fees.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:55 IST
People to have exclusive access to Rajasthan monuments for photography
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Couples looking for pre or post-wedding shoots will now be able to have exclusive access to ticketed-monuments of Rajasthan before or after office hours by paying certain charges.

The pre and post-wedding shoots, both still and video, will also be allowed during office hours at all the ticketed-monuments under the state government at lower charges. A gazette notification for this was issued on February 1, said officials, adding the decision is aimed at generating extra revenue for the government.

Earlier, only still photography was allowed and that was permissible during the official hours only but now video shoots too will be allowed, they said, adding an exclusive entry to the monument before or after office hours too is permissible now on extra charges. "We have over 30 ticketed-monuments across the state where still and video shoots can be done by paying a charge of Rs 5,000 for 2 hours during official hours. If couples want to avoid crowds or want exclusive shoots, then they will be allowed before or after the official hours for Rs 15,000 for an hour," Archaeology and Museum Department Director Prakash Chandra Sharma said.

He said still photography was allowed earlier at such monuments but now couples will be able to record videos by paying the prescribed fees. "We used to charge for still photography and it was for office hours only, but now a guideline has been issued which includes permission for video shoots along with still photography during and before or after office hours," he said. In the Pink City, which is one of the key tourist destinations in the country, such shoots are allowed at Amber fort, Albert Hall Museum, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, Vidhyadhar ka Bagh, Sisodiya Rani ka Bagh and Isarlaat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC convicts Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a former commander in the notorious Ugandan rebel group the Lords Resistance Army of dozens of war crimes and crimes against humanity ranging from multiple murders to forced marriages.D...

Tennis-Women's matches shortened in Australian Open tuneups

Women will play shorter matches at the Australian Open tuneups from Friday due to a logjam in fixtures after Thursdays play was cancelled on news a quarantine hotel worker was infected with the coronavirus. Thursdays matches at the six even...

We managed the game really well: Rodgers hails Leicester City after win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, impressed with his teams performance which handed them a 2-0 win over Fulham, said his side managed the game really well. I thought that the two goals were real goals of quality. We knew this was goin...

SPECIAL REPORT-Stolen election? Republican lawmakers paralyzed by Trump's false fraud claims

On Jan. 6, right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican lawmakers voted the way then-president Donald Trump and the rioters had demanded - to overturn his election loss, after months of Trumps baseless claims that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021