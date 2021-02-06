Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:18 IST
Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until "further notice", Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.
The announcement comes a day after authorities ordered internet providers to block Facebook.
