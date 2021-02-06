Left Menu

Motorola may soon launch a budget 5G smartphone in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:16 IST
Motorola may soon launch a budget 5G smartphone in India
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In addition to launching the 4G-powered Capri series, Motorola may soon launch a budget 5G smartphone in India. Codenamed 'Ibiza', the Moto G40 may arrive by the end of this month.

The Moto G40 was spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number XT2137-2 (via). According to the listing, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm chipset with Adreno 619 GPU, likely the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, a budget 5G processor that features Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for 5G connectivity -both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz.

Further, the listing reveals that the processor has been paired with 6GB of RAM and the device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system.

Late last month, the Motorola Ibiza was spotted on the WiFi Alliance website, confirming that it will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and run on Android 11.

Furthermore, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Motorola Ibiza or Moto G40 will come with a 90Hz HD+ display and will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is said to feature a 48MP triple camera setup at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter at the front.

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of the Motorola Capri series and the Motorola Ibiza.

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday hailed the countrys judiciary, saying that it hasperformed its duty well in safeguarding peoples rights,upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations whennational interests need to be priorit...

Rahul Gandhi says farm laws dangerous for country, offers support to protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended support to the agitating farmers and said that the new agriculture laws are not only dangerous for them, but for the whole country. The peaceful satyagraha of Annadata is in the national int...

UN envoy condemns Myanmar's military coup, calls for immediate release of detained leaders

In a first contact between the UN and Myanmar Army since generals seized power in a bloodless coup, the Secretary Generals special envoy on Myanmar spoke with the countrys deputy military chief and expressed strong condemnation of its actio...

Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021