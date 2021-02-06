In addition to launching the 4G-powered Capri series, Motorola may soon launch a budget 5G smartphone in India. Codenamed 'Ibiza', the Moto G40 may arrive by the end of this month.

[Exclusive] Motorola is soon going to launch a new budget 5g smartphone with a 90Hz IPS LCD panel in India. Could likely be the Ibiza.Feel free to retweet.#Motorola — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 5, 2021

The Moto G40 was spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number XT2137-2 (via). According to the listing, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm chipset with Adreno 619 GPU, likely the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, a budget 5G processor that features Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for 5G connectivity -both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz.

Further, the listing reveals that the processor has been paired with 6GB of RAM and the device runs on the latest Android 11 operating system.

Late last month, the Motorola Ibiza was spotted on the WiFi Alliance website, confirming that it will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and run on Android 11.

Furthermore, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Motorola Ibiza or Moto G40 will come with a 90Hz HD+ display and will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is said to feature a 48MP triple camera setup at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter at the front.

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of the Motorola Capri series and the Motorola Ibiza.