Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch teased on Flipkart

According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The tipster claims that the phone will be equipped with a chipset having a multi-core score of 2401 on Geekbench - expected to be the Samsung Exynos 9825 - and outperforming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch of a new F-series smartphone, believed to be the Galaxy F62, in India as the company, via Flipkart, has started teasing its arrival.

Listed as 'coming soon' on Flipkart, the South Korean technology giant is teasing (via) the Galaxy F62 as a #FullOnSpeedy device. The Flipkart landing page teases the phone's full display and a square-shaped quad-camera module at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 skin on top. The processor is said to pair with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Further, the Galaxy F62 is said to have a 32-megapixel camera on the front and a 64-megapixel quad-camera array at the back. The handset will pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging.

