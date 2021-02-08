QUOTES-Tesla announce $1.5 bln bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a more than 10% jump in the electronic currency.

Analysts said the move by one of the world's best-known companies was liable to prove a game changer for bitcoin. The worlds largest crypto currency was up 12% in morning trade, setting a new record high above $44,000. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was up 13%, its highest since mid January.

COMMENTS NORDINE NAAM, STRATEGIST, NATIXIS, PARIS "This is positive news for digital assets. It confirms the growing interest and confidence of important economic players in Bitcoin. This follows the trend observed since Microstrategy, PayPal etc. in the acceptance of cryptos. Therefore, it contributes to the maturity of the market even if it is still very volatile and today's rise is probably the result of speculative flows playing on the news. In any case, Tesla will probably set an example for other large companies and this could strengthen Bitcoin in the future". (Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

