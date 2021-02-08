Left Menu

QUOTES-Tesla announce $1.5 bln bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge

In any case, Tesla will probably set an example for other large companies and this could strengthen Bitcoin in the future".

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:23 IST
QUOTES-Tesla announce $1.5 bln bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a more than 10% jump in the electronic currency.

Analysts said the move by one of the world's best-known companies was liable to prove a game changer for bitcoin. The worlds largest crypto currency was up 12% in morning trade, setting a new record high above $44,000. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was up 13%, its highest since mid January.

COMMENTS NORDINE NAAM, STRATEGIST, NATIXIS, PARIS "This is positive news for digital assets. It confirms the growing interest and confidence of important economic players in Bitcoin. This follows the trend observed since Microstrategy, PayPal etc. in the acceptance of cryptos. Therefore, it contributes to the maturity of the market even if it is still very volatile and today's rise is probably the result of speculative flows playing on the news. In any case, Tesla will probably set an example for other large companies and this could strengthen Bitcoin in the future". (Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters

National Rifle Association of India NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing B...

Scarred by riot, U.S. Capitol a fortress for Trump impeachment trial

Less than five weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress.An 8-foot 2.5-meter tall fence encircles the U.S. governments traditionally op...

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021