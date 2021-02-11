Tennis-Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Tennis-Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epicReuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:04 IST
A Greek tragedy threatened to befall Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open on Thursday before the fifth seed steadied to fend off local wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 and reach the third round.
The day after Nick Kyrgios sent John Cain Arena into delirium with a thrilling comeback, 267th-ranked Greek-Australian Kokkinakis appeared set for the boilover of the tournament when he threaded a backhand down the line to send the match into a fifth at Rod Laver Arena. It was not to be, though, as Tsitsipas captured the decisive break in the fifth game and held on grimly to close out a four-hour 32-minute epic.
Tsitsipas will meet Sweden's Mikael Ymer for a place in the fourth round.
