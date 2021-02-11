Left Menu

BUZZ-BNY Mellon: Shares rise after bank launches digital assets unit

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:25 IST
** Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp up 2.3% at $42.7 premarket ** BK forms a digital assets unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets, including cryptocurrencies

** Unit will be led by Mike Demissie, the bank's head of advanced solutions ** The unit is developing a client-facing prototype, a first of its kind in the industry, for traditional and digital assets

** BNY said it will leverage blockchain technology to improve on its investment services ** Bitcoin, the most highly valued cryptocurrency in the world, surged earlier this week to a record high after Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 bln worth of the cryptocurrency

** BNY shares up 1.65% YTD, till last close

