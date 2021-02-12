Left Menu

Motorola's new budget phone sports 13MP dual camera, Tiger SC9863A chipset

Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone - Moto E6i - in the Brazilian market. The latest budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company features a Unisoc Tiger SC9863A chipset, a 3,000mAh battery and a 13MP dual rear camera setup.

The Moto E6i is available in Brazil in Pink and Titanium Grey colour options and a single 2GB+32GB configuration. It carries a price tag of BRL1,099 (approx. Rs 14,900 / USD205).

As of this writing, there is no information regarding the international availability of the Moto E6i.

Moto E6i: Specifications

The Moto E6i features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The back of the phone has a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Under the hood, the Moto E6i has an octa-core Tiger SC9863A processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device runs on Android 10 Go Edition.

The handset is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast-charging via a Micro USB port. For connectivity, there is WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS; and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Moto E6i measures 155.6mm x 73mm x 8.5mm and weighs 160g.

