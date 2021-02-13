TN CM launches '1100' helpline for redressal of people's grievances

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:52 IST
Chief Minister K Palaniswami onSaturday launched a helpline system for expeditious redressalof people's grievances under which public may register theircomplaints by calling a toll free number '1100.' Under the plan, people may also use a dedicated portal(CMHelpline.tnega.org) and alternatively, they may sendcomplaints through e-mail at cmhelpline@tn.gov.in or downloada mobile app 'CMHelpline Citizen' on their smart phones andlodge their plaints.

For those seeking job opportunities, using theseservices, placements would be facilitated following skilldevelopment training, an official release here said.

The initiative facilitates registration of complaints-related to several departments- and its expeditiousredressal.

Complainants should furnish either Aadhar or Familycard number to avail assistance, the government said in anofficial release, adding, they shall get a message on theirphones on the status of their complaints.

The Chief Minister launched the ''Integrated andInclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System'' atthe secretariat. Revene Minister R B Udhayakumar, ChiefSecretary Rajeev Ranjan and top officials participated.

The 'Chief Minister's Helpline Call Centre,' set up atSozhinganallur here would receive calls and registercomplaints.The facility would function from 7 am to 10 pm.

The Centre is established at an estimated cost ofRs 12.78 crore (with 100 seats), a part of the initiative'sfirst phase of implementation.

Soon, people would also be able to register complaintsby using social media as well.

In its ongoing campaign for Assembly polls likely inApril, the DMK has been receiving petitions from people andparty chief Stalin recently promised to address grievances''within 100 days of assuming power.'' Palaniswami had announced the helpline scheme inSeptember last year. Recently, he accused the DMK of notfulfilling any of its poll promises and mocked the mainopposition party for collecting petitions from people andplacing them in a box ''in the age of science.'' PTI VGN BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

