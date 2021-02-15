HCL Tech inks pact with IIT Kanpur to strengthen capabilities in cybersecurity

HCL Technologies on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity. As part of the pact, the IT company will work with C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurity research centre at IITK, a statement said.

''This collaboration will bring together the country's brightest minds, advanced research capabilities and global resources to develop advanced solutions in the area of cybersecurity. HCL and IITK will bring in real world industry exposure to carry out joint initiatives and research,'' it added.

The teams will develop a security framework and solutions for cybersecurity challenges in current and future operational technologies as one of the first areas of interest. They will also work together to discover and manage cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and risks for critical infrastructure, the statement said.

HCL Technologies will also work with IITK to identify selective research projects in order to bring them to scale. ''The projects will be tested on international benchmarks for potential commercialisation to products and services, with testing and development performed in a special HCL environment,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)