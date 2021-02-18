Left Menu

US still unraveling ''sophisticated'' hack of 9 govt agencies

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:30 IST
US still unraveling ''sophisticated'' hack of 9 govt agencies

US authorities are still working to unravel the full scope of the likely Russian hack that gave the “sophisticated” actor behind the breach complete access to files and email from at least nine government agencies and about 100 private companies, the top White House cybersecurity official said Wednesday.

Anne Neuberger, the newly appointed deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, also warned that the danger has not passed because the hackers breached networks of technology companies whose products could be used to launch additional intrusions.

A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time. “This is a sophisticated actor who did their best to hide their tracks,” she told reporters at the White House. ''We believe it took them months to plan and execute this compromise. It will take us some time to uncover this layer by layer.” U.S. authorities have said the breach, first disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers. Neuberger, a former senior official at the National Security Agency who was appointed by President Joe Biden this month, went no further. “An advanced, persistent threat actor likely of Russian origin was responsible,'' she said, without providing any details on the potential responses. The Russian government has denied involvement.

Private security company FireEye was first to publicly identify the breach, revealing that hackers had hijacked widely used network software from SolarWinds Inc. to install malicious software through a routine security update.

Intelligence agencies did not detect the breach because they largely have ''no visibility into private-sector networks,'' and it was launched within the U.S., Neuberger said. She said the Biden administration supports changes to “culture and authorities” that prevented the hack from being detected on the federal civilian systems.

The hack, Neuberger said, highlights the need to modernize the nation's IT infrastructure and its cyber defenses, issues that will be addressed in an upcoming executive order. Several agencies have acknowledged that they were breached, including the Treasury Department and Justice Department, but the full list has not been publicly released. Once inside, the hackers had full access to the victims' data. “The techniques that were used lead us to believe that any files or emails on a compromised network were likely to be compromised,'' Neuberger said.

Some members of Congress have criticized the response based on what they have been told so far, all in private. “The briefings we have received convey a disjointed and disorganized response to confronting the breach,” Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, and Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican from Florida, said in a recent letter to the White House.

Neuberger said she intended to return to the Capitol to brief lawmakers in the coming days. ____ Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report. PMSPMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World shares mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street

World shares were mostly lower Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but were flat in Paris and London. Shanghai advance...

In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a shocking act of retaliation Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news, a milestone in the increasingly frantic jockeying between governments, media, and powerful tech companies that one Australian minister called an assa...

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly

China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.On February...

DIY education: Greek teacher creates TV classes for inmates

Setting up a television channel from scratch isnt the most obvious or easiest thing for a math teacher to do especially without prior technical knowledge and for use inside a prison. But that is exactly the task Petros Damianos, director o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021