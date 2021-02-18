Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims underscored a fragile labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31558.6. The S&P 500 fell 15.5 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3915.86​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 150.8 points, or 1.08%, to 13814.666 at the opening bell.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

