US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slideReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims underscored a fragile labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31558.6. The S&P 500 fell 15.5 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3915.86, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 150.8 points, or 1.08%, to 13814.666 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)