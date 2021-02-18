Reddit says it is investigating tech issues

Reddit said on Thursday it was investigating a technical issue that was leading to a high rate of errors on the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues.

The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

