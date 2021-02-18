Left Menu

Reddit says it is investigating tech issues

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:37 IST
Reddit says it is investigating tech issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reddit said on Thursday it was investigating a technical issue that was leading to a high rate of errors on the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues.

The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to announce government reshuffle in 24-48 hours -President Tebboune

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday said he would announce a government reshuffle in the next 24 to 48 hours....

Alpine skiing-Race director received death threats after parallel events

Mens race director Markus Waldner received death threats following the parallel giant slaloms at the Cortina dAmpezzo Alpine skiing world championships, the organising committee said on Thursday. Fondazione Cortina 2021 issued a statement e...

AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months

US Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers, a person familiar with t...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021