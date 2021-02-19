Left Menu

Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs

Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests three years ago.The agency was approved by 76 legislators Thursday in the countrys congress, which is dominated by President Daniel Ortegas Sandinista Party.

PTI | Nicaragua | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:49 IST
Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs

Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests three years ago.

The agency was approved by 76 legislators Thursday in the country's congress, which is dominated by President Daniel Ortega's Sandinista Party. Fifteen opposition legislators abstained. In a country that has a hard time supplying its people with food, fuel and coronavirus vaccines, it is not clear exactly what the ministry is supposed to do. It will be under the control of the Nicaraguan army, which has no space program. The law says the ministry “will promote the development of space activities, with the aim of broadening the country's capacities in the fields of education, industry, science and technology.” Geologist Jaime Incer Barquero, president of Nicaragua's Academy of Geography and History, told CNN: “Nicaragua does not have a scientific capacity or tradition, does not have a serious (space) observatory. We are not scientifically able as a country to undertake this type of research.” Social media users were quick to create memes of Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, dressed as astronauts, and of Nicaraguan police expropriating the moon, as Ortega has done with some buildings in Nicaragua that belonged to media outlets and civic groups he disagreed with. Critics said the country does not have the money to spare for dreams of space exploration. It has yet to acquire any coronavirus vaccines and has been in a deep social and economic crisis since the government quashed mass protests in 2018.

The space agency is not be the first time Ortega has endorsed quixotic proposals. In 2014 he authorized a Chinese company to build a $50 billion canal across Nicaragua. The project has made little headway. Human rights organizations, meanwhile, said Friday that they will demand a “strong resolution” on Nicaragua's human rights situation at the Feb. 22 opening session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Violations of human rights continue in Nicaragua, and they require a mission to visit the country and make recommendations for overcoming this challenges, and for the county to return to normality before the elections” next fall, said Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the U.N. special investigator on the rights to peaceful assembly and association.

National elections are scheduled for Nov. 7. Ortega is expected to run for his fourth consecutive term as president since 2007, and his fifth in total, combined with his stint in power in 1979-1990, Nicaragua has already spent almost a quarter-century under Ortega's rule. In recent months, Ortega's government has proposed, passed and implemented a number of laws making it more difficult for nongovernmental organizations to operate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Teed off: As COVID fuels S. Africa's housing crisis, golf courses feel the heat

Lockdown evictions stir debate about nations golf courses Activists say land should be used for affordable housing Golfers, govt say not all courses right for homebuilding By Kim HarrisbergJOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation -...

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021