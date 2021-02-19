Motorola launches new budget phone in India; boasts 5000mAh battery, 13MP dual camera

The Moto E7 Power has been launched as the company's latest budget offering in India. Key highlights of the phone include an HD+ display, a 13MP dual camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Starting February 26th, the Moto E7 Power will be available for purchase on Flipkart and at leading retail stores across the country. The device carries a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB+32GB model and Rs 8,299 for the 4GB+64GB memory variant.

The Moto E7 Power will be offered in two color options- Coral Red and Tahiti Blue.

Moto E7 Power: Specs and features

The Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD IPS display with 1600 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on Motorola's iconic Batwing logo on the back.

Under the hood, the device has the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 OS.

In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Power comes with a dual-camera array comprising a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel snapper housed in a waterdrop notch.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 76 hours of music playback, up to 12 hours of web browsing, or up to 14 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Connectivity options onboard the device include- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other features onboard Moto E7 Power include a dedicated Google Assistant button and IP52 water repellant design.