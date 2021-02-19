Left Menu

Motorola launches new budget phone in India; boasts 5000mAh battery, 13MP dual camera

Starting February 26th, the Moto E7 Power will be available for purchase on Flipkart and at leading retail stores across the country. The device carries a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB+32GB model and Rs 8,299 for the 4GB+64GB memory variant.

Image Credit: Twitter (@IshanWankhade)

The Moto E7 Power has been launched as the company's latest budget offering in India. Key highlights of the phone include an HD+ display, a 13MP dual camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto E7 Power will be offered in two color options- Coral Red and Tahiti Blue.

Moto E7 Power: Specs and features

The Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD IPS display with 1600 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on Motorola's iconic Batwing logo on the back.

Under the hood, the device has the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 OS.

In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Power comes with a dual-camera array comprising a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel snapper housed in a waterdrop notch.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 76 hours of music playback, up to 12 hours of web browsing, or up to 14 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Connectivity options onboard the device include- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other features onboard Moto E7 Power include a dedicated Google Assistant button and IP52 water repellant design.

