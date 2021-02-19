Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech finds respite at end of torrid week
Representative image

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31504.13. The S&P 500 rose 7.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 3921.16​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.46%, to 13929.2 at the opening bell.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

