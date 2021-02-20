Left Menu

Nokia 3.4 with 6.39” HD+ display, 2-day battery life now available in India

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3D Nano-textured rear cover. It has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the rear camera module.

Updated: 20-02-2021 13:21 IST
Nokia 3.4 with 6.39" HD+ display, 2-day battery life now available in India

The Nokia 3.4 has gone on sale in India for the first time since its launch earlier this month. The device is available for purchase via Nokia's official website and retail stores across the country.

Priced at Rs 11,999, the Nokia 3.4 is being offered in three colour options - Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal - and in a single 4GB+64GB memory configuration.

Nokia 3.4: Specs and Features

Design and display

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3D Nano-textured rear cover. It has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner which is placed below the rear camera module.

The device measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm and weighs 180g.

Performance

Under the hood, the handset features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB in-built storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Nokia 3.4 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2 days on a single charge.

<a"" width="750" height="480" />

Camera

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.4 sports a circular triple camera module with an LED flash at the back. It includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. The camera supports AI imaging, Portrait mode and Night mode.

For selfies, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Nokia 3.4 include- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS; USB Type-C charging port; FM radio receiver and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Other features include biometric Face Unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

