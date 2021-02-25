Left Menu

Max Asset Services forays into 'Managed Office Spaces' business

Max Ventures Industries Ltd, which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Max Asset Services, has forayed into the Managed Office Spaces business.Max Asset Services...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:16 IST
Max Asset Services forays into 'Managed Office Spaces' business
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Max Asset Services, has forayed into the 'Managed Office Spaces' business.

''Max Asset Services... today announced its entry into the 'Managed Office Spaces' business with the launch of 'WorkWell Suites' at the newly developed office complex Max House, Okhla,'' Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to operationalize nearly 2 lakh sq ft of managed office space in the Delhi NCR over the next three years.

The company said it has planned a low-capex model for building this capacity.

Max Asset Services' first Managed Office Spaces offering at Max House, Okhla has a total leasable area of 14000 sq ft with a total sitting capacity of 200 seats. It will cater to corporates with a team size of between 20 to 100.

''WorkWell Suites represent the next level of evolution of office spaces. Companies get to occupy workspaces with the highest level of safety and well-being, run using latest build-tech applications, all outsourced to experts in facility and workplace management.

''They also allow for negligible upfront capital expenditure in interior and furnishing of a new office and some flexibility in modular expansion of workspace,'' said Rohit Rajput, CEO, Max Asset Services, said.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said 'Managed Office business' will complement Max Estates' target to be a top-3 office space developer in Delhi NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher

British television presenter and writer David Walliams and Doc Martin star Martin Clunes were among several actors who formally settled damages Thursday with a newspaper publisher over phone hacking claims.Walliams, a judge on Britains Got ...

Delhi govt to switch its fleet of cars for electric vehicles within 6 months: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will switch its entire fleet of hired cars for electric vehicles within six months.The government, which has over 2,000 cars in its fleet, said it hopes its decision will inspire other citi...

MG Motor India rolls out 50,000th unit of Hector SUV

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has rolled out the 50,000th unit of Hector SUV with an all-women crew at its Gujarat plant.The company, which has a 33 per cent share of women in its workforce across all business functions, said the miles...

Syria receives COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country' -state news agency

Syrias health minister said on Thursday that the country had received COVID-19 vaccination doses from a friendly country and health care workers would start receiving inoculations next week.Hassan Ghabashs comments, carried by state news ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021