Wait continues! Honor Band 6 still doesn't have a launch date in India

As far as its India launch is considered, there is no official word yet. While the lack of an official update on its India launch has disappointed fans, the Honor Band 6 has already bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards' certification. Recently, a new 180mAh Honor battery (HB351731EFW ) was also certified by BIS, all hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

Updated: 27-02-2021
Honor Band 6.

In November 2020, Chinese smart devices maker Honor unveiled its latest fitness tracker - the Honor Band 6 - in its home country. Sporting a big rectangular display, the device looks more like a smartwatch rather than a smartband and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

In January 2021, the non-NFC variant of the Honor Band 6 was announced for global markets for USD35 (approx. Rs 2,600).

Honor Band 6: Specifications & features

The Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touch display with 198 x 368-pixels resolution and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. With 2.5D curved glass on top, the fitness band is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Honor Band 6 is equipped with 10 pro sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Walking, Rowing Machine, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling and Elliptical Trainer. The band supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation levels measurement, sleep quality monitoring and female health monitoring.

The fitness tracker is backed by a 180mAh battery that can last up to 14 days with basic use and can be fully charged in about 65 minutes via fast magnetic charging.

The Honor Band 6 is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above versions. Smart features onboard the band are- incoming call notifications, message reminders, Phone Finder, weather updates, idle alerts, remote camera and music control, etc.

Considering the global pricing, the Honor Band 6 will likely be priced around Rs 2,500 in India.

