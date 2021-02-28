Left Menu

T'gana CM congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C51

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:33 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful launch of PSLV- C51.

The Chief Minister said that with the launch of PSLV- C51, the first dedicated commercial satellite, ISRO has proved to be one of the world's leading space research organisations,a release from Rao's office said.

Rao, also known as KCR congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff and employees of the ISRO for achieving success.

He also said that many countries have chosen ISRO for their technical needs and it has once again brought reputation to our country.

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24 AM from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and first injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

