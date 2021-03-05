Left Menu

These two Motorola phones with Android 11 launching in India on March 9

Motorola will be launching two new smartphones - Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 - in India next month. In an official teaser image shared on Twitter, the company confirmed that the smartphones will arrive on March 9 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Updated: 05-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:29 IST
Moto G30. Image Credit: Motorola

As per the official teaser, the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will come with near-stock Android 11, ThinkShield security and long-lasting battery life.

Moto G30: Specifications

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz IPS TFT LCD with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB.

On the camera front, the phone houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main shooter, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP snapper on the front.

The Moto G30 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Moto G10 Power: Specifications

The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB in-built storage. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

For photography, it offers a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

