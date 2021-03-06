Left Menu

Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 07:38 IST
Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.

Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday. NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media.

Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $100,000 at 0125 GMT on Saturday. Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. "There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever."

A tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Nagal bows out of Argentina Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday local time bowed out of the ongoing Argentina Open after losing his quarter-final clash. Spains Albert Ramos Vinolas outclassed Nagal 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Court Guillermo Vilas.The first set was won by...

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the funds for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME department will be substantially increased by the state government in the next state budget. While inaugurating the MSME T...

ISL 7: Mumbai needs to be more clinical, says coach Lobera

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League ISL semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season. Goa br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021