Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

The Honor Band 6 and the Mi Band 6 are two of the most anticipated fitness trackers in India in 2021. While the Honor Band 6 made its debut in China in November 2020, the Mi Band 6 is reportedly in the works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 07:40 IST
Following its China debut, the Honor Band 6 was launched globally in January 2021 and there is no official word yet on whether the company will launch the fitness tracker in India. However, the device has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

On the other hand, Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Mi Band 6, the successor to the popular Mi Band 5. As far as its India launch is concerned, late last month, the fitness tracker - carrying the model number XMSH15HM - was spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting that it will soon be landing in the country.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Expected Specs & Features

As per the leaks, the Mi Band 6 will come with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement as well as a built-in GPS. The fitness band is also tipped to feature a bigger display and new activity modes such as Zumba, kickboxing and basketball, to name a few.

Talking about its predecessor - the Mi Band 5, the fitness band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D glass on top and it has a 5ATM waterproof rating. The band is fuelled by a 125mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days and it supports magnetic charging.

For health and fitness monitoring, the Mi Band 5 comes with 11 sports modes, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress tracker, women's health tracker and Personal Activity Intelligence(PAI).

Honor Band 6: Specs and Features

The Honor Band 6 features a big rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

It is equipped with 10 professional sports modes and supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep quality monitoring and female health tracking.

The Honor Band 6 packs a 180mAh that is claimed to last up to 14 days and it also supports magnetic charging. It is expected to be priced around Rs 2,500 in India.

