Meet the world's smallest action camera that can mount anywhere

Insta360 has launched Go 2, the world's smallest action camera that can mount anywhere - on your guitar, car, wall etc. - and can fit perfectly on your shirt too, thanks to the magnet on its body and the in-box accessories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:28 IST
Insta360 Go 2 action camera.

The Insta360 Go 2 action camera carries a price tag of USD299 (approx. Rs. 21,800) and is available for purchase in the US. Buyers can pick any color or style to design a custom skin for their camera.

Additionally, the company will soon launch Insta360 Go 2 Minions Edition featuring a Minion skin.

Insta360 Go 2: Specs and features

The Insta360 Go 2 camera sports a white pill-shaped magnetic body and weighs 26.5g, less than an ounce. It comes with a Lens Guard and is waterproof up to 4 meters. The camera measures 52.9 x 23.6 x 20.7mm.

Go 2 supports four photo modes - Standard, Interval, Starlapse and Night Shot - and six video modes - Video (Basic stabilization), Pro Video (FlowState stabilization), HDR, Timelapse, TimeShift (Hyperlapse) and Slow Motion.

The camera offers a video resolution of 2560 x 1440p at up to 50fps and also allows for capturing 1920x1080p slow-motion videos at 120fps. For photography, you can choose from three different aspect ratios- 16:9 (2560 x 1440), 1:1 (2560 x 2560) and 9:16 (1440 x 2560).

The Insta360 Go 2 camera is accompanied by a USB Type-C charging case that takes about an hour to fully charge the camera and with just half an hour of charge, you can shoot for up to 2.5 hours. When in case, the camera offers a run time of 150 minutes in Video mode and 110 minutes in Pro Video mode and without the case, it is claimed to offer 30 minutes of run time in Video mode and 20 minutes in Pro Video mode.

