Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings Esports Mode, new motion control gestures

Taiwanese giant Asus has released a new software update for its newly-launched gaming powerhouse - the ROG Phone 5. The FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update carries version number 18.0830.2101.73 and is being rolled out in batches, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 update (via XDA Developers) brings several enhancements and optimizations along with several new features including Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack and new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5, among others.

Here's the full update changelog: