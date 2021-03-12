Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings Esports Mode, new motion control gestures

The Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings several enhancements and optimizations along with several new features including Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack and new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:23 IST
Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings Esports Mode, new motion control gestures
Asus ROG Phone 5.

Taiwanese giant Asus has released a new software update for its newly-launched gaming powerhouse - the ROG Phone 5. The FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update carries version number 18.0830.2101.73 and is being rolled out in batches, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 update (via XDA Developers) brings several enhancements and optimizations along with several new features including Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack and new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5, among others.

Here's the full update changelog:

  • Enhanced the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate
  • Added animation editor for ROG Vision in Armoury Crate. Now supports share and import functions.
  • Added brand new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5
  • Added Esports Mode: A competitive mode tailored for esports competitions in the power button menu screen during gameplay
  • Added ROG Akira Character theme pack
  • Added multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers
  • Added "Upcoming alarm notification" setting in Clock - Sent out 2 hours before the scheduled alarm.
  • Optimized Camera user experience
  • Optimized system stability
  • Optimized ROG Vision
  • Optimized charging stability

To manually check for the new firmware update, head over to the phone's Settings > System updates > System

ROG Phone 5: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Phone 5 series was launched globally and in India earlier this week. The fifth-gen flagship gaming smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, there is a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh split battery and dual USB-C charging ports. The handset supports 65W fast charging and for quick unlocking, it has an in-display fingering sensor.

In India, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at Rs. 49,999.

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty-one Hong Kong activists remain in custody after court rejects bail appeals

Twenty-one Hong Kong activists will remain in custody after a court on Friday rejected requests by some for bail and others withdrew their applications in a widely monitored case where they are charged with conspiracy to subvert the governm...

Badminton-US Open, Canada Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation BWF said on Friday this years U.S. Open and Canada Open have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from July 6-11, whil...

Bosch Limited steps into 2021 as a Great Place to Work - Certified

BENGALURU, March 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Bosch Limited has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021, which is recognized by employees and employers around the globe as the Gold Standard for workplace excellence. De...

Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list

Microsoft has revealed the list of Bethesdas most iconic and award-winning games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. A total of 20 games including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021