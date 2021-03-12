Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings Esports Mode, new motion control gestures
The Asus ROG Phone 5 update brings several enhancements and optimizations along with several new features including Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack and new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5, among others.
Taiwanese giant Asus has released a new software update for its newly-launched gaming powerhouse - the ROG Phone 5. The FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update carries version number 18.0830.2101.73 and is being rolled out in batches, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially.
The Asus ROG Phone 5 update (via XDA Developers) brings several enhancements and optimizations along with several new features including Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack and new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5, among others.
Here's the full update changelog:
- Enhanced the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate
- Added animation editor for ROG Vision in Armoury Crate. Now supports share and import functions.
- Added brand new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5
- Added Esports Mode: A competitive mode tailored for esports competitions in the power button menu screen during gameplay
- Added ROG Akira Character theme pack
- Added multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers
- Added "Upcoming alarm notification" setting in Clock - Sent out 2 hours before the scheduled alarm.
- Optimized Camera user experience
- Optimized system stability
- Optimized ROG Vision
- Optimized charging stability
To manually check for the new firmware update, head over to the phone's Settings > System updates > System
ROG Phone 5: Specs and features
The Asus ROG Phone 5 series was launched globally and in India earlier this week. The fifth-gen flagship gaming smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.
The ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, there is a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.
The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh split battery and dual USB-C charging ports. The handset supports 65W fast charging and for quick unlocking, it has an in-display fingering sensor.
In India, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at Rs. 49,999.
