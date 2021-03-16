Left Menu

While gradual rollout for iOS (iPhone and iPad) has already started, rollout to Android will begin around the end of March, the company said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-03-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 07:00 IST
Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android
Google Meet now allows for viewing up to 48 video feeds on selected iPads / Image Credit: Google

Google has expanded tile view layouts for Meet on iOS and Android, allowing users to see more video feeds at once from their mobile devices.

Now, when you join a Google Meet call on mobile, (iPhone, iPad, and in coming weeks Android phones), you will automatically see the grid layout. The update allows for viewing up to 8 video feeds on phones and up to 48 video feeds on selected iPads - at the same time.

Google says tile view layouts deliver an identical user experience whether you're using Google Meet in Gmail or the Google Meet standalone app.

Image Credit: Google

The new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers. Those using Google Meet with a personal Google account can also access the new feature on Google Meet for iOS and Android.

According to Google, seeing more participants at the same time can improve the dynamics of larger group meetings and classes. Whether it's seeing everyone's reactions to what's being discussed, or more easily tracking multiple speakers, it can help virtual meetings feel more like in-person meetings and encourage participation.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

