Left Menu

Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes

Nine tugs attempted to move it while getting some help from the shore with two workers and a digger clawing into the sandy embankment where the Ever Given's bow is dug in. Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade." The Twitter account @SuezDiggerGuy, "Guy With the Digger at Suez Canal," had nearly 15,000 followers by around 0600 GMT Friday and a profile line that read: "Trying my best.

Reuters | Tapei | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:31 IST
Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday.

Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. The lack of stakes surrounding Ever Given's grounding has made it a prime target for jokes. Nine tugs attempted to move it while getting some help from the shore with two workers and a digger clawing into the sandy embankment where the Ever Given's bow is dug in.

Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade." The Twitter account @SuezDiggerGuy, "Guy With the Digger at Suez Canal," had nearly 15,000 followers by around 0600 GMT Friday and a profile line that read: "Trying my best. No promises."

Its timeline was replete with observations such as "Thinking of naming my digger, Ever Digging" and bemoaning having his leave rescinded by managers. Netizens also conjured up Lego images of the digger and the bow of the container ship, which is carrying consumer goods from Chinese factories to European households.

Once it became clear the ship could be stuck for weeks, a website quickly spun up, https://istheshipstillstuck.com. And the memes filled the internet like cargo ships piling up in the Red Sea. Many of the most popular touched on the angst of the last pandemic-filled year; one labelled the hulking ship "my COVID depression & anxiety" and the tiny digger onshore as "going on a daily walk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales

The pound strengthened against both the dollar and euro on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, as market participants were generally upbeat about Britains vaccine rollout and economic outl...

Babar of 'Mirzapur' to Parchun from 'Pagglait': Aasif Khan on his acting journey

Aasif Khan, who has appeared in a string of critically acclaimed and hit web shows like Mirzapur, Panchayat and Paatal Lok, remembers the moment he decided to become an actor.Khan, born and brought up in small town of Nimbahera in Chittorga...

Top German health official says third coronavirus wave could be worst so far

There are clear signals that the current wave of coronavirus infections in Germany could be worse than the first two, the chief of Germanys RKI health insitute said on Friday.If people use the Easter days to reduce contacts, then this third...

Global recovery hopes drive European stocks to 1-week high

European stocks hit one-week highs on Friday, with economy-linked sectors such as miners and autos leading the way as investors balanced worries about surging coronavirus cases with the prospect of a strong U.S. economic recovery.The pan-Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021