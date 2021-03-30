Apple India now offers safe and reliable repairs for its products

Apple has expanded its Independent Repair Provider Program -which offers repair providers of all sizes access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs- to more countries globally including India.

The program which was initially introduced in August 2019 offer repairs on Apple products using genuine parts, ensuring safety as well as quality. All of the program participants get access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

Interested repair providers in 38 additional countries including India can join the Independent Repair Provider Program later this week. These include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji Guam, Hong Kong Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, SingaporeSouth Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

Later this year, Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program will expand to more regions globally - nearly every country where Apple products are sold, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that there is no cost to join the program, it just requires repair providers to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs to qualify for the program. Thereafter, qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs.