Cyta taps Nokia to deliver IOC smart city management platform in Nicosia

Nokia has partnered with Cypriot teleco Cyta to deliver its Integrated Operations Center (IOC) city management platform to help Nicosia advance its smart city transformation, helping enhance citizen services, improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

Nokia's smart city solutions are based on Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture that provides a high-performance network foundation and scalable city-grade platforms to fuel the continued economic and social growth of a smart city. The solutions leverage robust technologies such as 5G, Industrial IoT and analytics.

"The Nokia IOC solution brings powerful levels of insight and integration capability. Combined with Cyta's technology, infrastructure, security and project management expertise we look forward to playing an important role in helping Nicosia to achieve its smart city goals," said Andreas Neocleous, Chief Executive Officer Cyta.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said its IOC provides a unified real-time view into all municipal assets and services, enabling city authorities to deliver services more efficiently, leverage analytics to create new revenue opportunities, and integrate information from multiple sources to enable effective service management and rapid response to issues.

Further, the platform will help city authorities deliver a range of new digital services including urban mobility, smart parking, intelligent street lighting, environmental sensors, sustainable waste management, digital signage and information services.

"Nokia's Integrated Operations Center provides the framework for the Municipality of Nicosia to integrate service development, delivery and management. Crucially, it also allows the extensive network of partners engaged in Nicosia to deploy intelligent digital applications and services that enable citywide innovation," said Sergio Solivera, Vice President, Nokia Mediterranean.

Expected to be completed in three years, the Nicosia city project s co-funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds, the Republic of Cyprus and the Municipality of Nicosia. Initial infrastructure and smart city systems for the smart city project are expected to be available during 2021.