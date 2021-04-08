Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ uses AR to visually locate your missing item

Samsung on Thursday launched the latest iteration of its Galaxy SmartTag+ - SmartTag+ - that uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually locate your lost possessions using your smartphone's camera.

Equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, the Galaxy SmartTag+ can pinpoint the location of the missing or misplaced item with greater accuracy as compared to the Galaxy SmartTag+ that feature only BLE technology. The items can be precisely and easily located through the SmartThings Find service on a Galaxy device.

The new AR Finder technology guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone which shows how far away you are from your Galaxy SmartTag+ (attached to the missing item like backpack or keychain) and points you in its direction. As you get closer to the tag's location, you can choose to have it produce a loud ring.

Image Credit: Samsung

In addition, using SmartThings Find's powerful detection capabilities, Galaxy SmartTag+ allows you to locate tagged items on a map, even when it's far away. Since all data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, the tag's location isn't revealed to anyone except the owner.

Apart from locating lost possessions, you can use Galaxy SmartTag+ to remotely control your smart devices with the click of a button via the SmartThings app. For instance, you can turn off the light remotely when you are away from home.

"UWB is a true game-changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision. That's why we're continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people's everyday lives easier and more convenient," said KJ Kim, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will be progressively available from April 16.