World’s First ‘Do-It-All’ Smart Monitor makes remote working/learning seamless

Samsung on Friday launched the world's First "Do-It-All" Smart Monitor that comes with productivity tools like Samsung DeX, Microsoft 365 applications to make working and learning from home seamless.

Starting April 9, the Samsung Smart Monitor will be available for purchase in two models:

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (32-inch) - UHD (3,840 x 2,160); 65W USB Type-C charging

(32-inch) - UHD (3,840 x 2,160); 65W USB Type-C charging Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (32-inch and 27-inch) - FHD (1,920 x 1,080)

The Smart Monitor will be available at a starting price of Rs 28,000 via Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores. However, early buyers can grab it at an introductory price of Rs 21,999 onwards.

Features

The WiFi-enabled Smart Monitor operates Microsoft 365 applications without a PC allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor, using a Bluetooth connected keyboard and mouse. With Samsung DeX, users can also get a complete desktop experience from their mobile devices.

In addition, the Samsung Smart Monitor users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting, Screen Mirroring or Apple AirPlay 2.

With built-in Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other apps, the Samsung Smart Monitor allows users to watch OTT content seamlessly. The monitor's app store allows users to stream their favorite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube using the remote control which includes hotkeys for streaming services.

The monitor can be controlled using voice assistants including Samsung's Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Other feature onboard the display include-

Widescreen view- You can change the aspect ratio of the display from 16:9 to 21:9, as needed

Adaptive Picture that optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature

Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light emissions

Flicker-Free technology that removes screen flicker

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Smart Monitor features multiple USB and HDMI ports as well as Bluetooth 4.2. The monitor runs on Tizen 5.5 OS and the top model supports 65W USB Type-C charging too.