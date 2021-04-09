Left Menu

Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd. launches Fantasy cricket app OnField11

Fantasy cricket mainly involves making a team of 11 players with accurate analysis and calculation and selecting an upcoming match to point out their skills and enjoy their cricket gaming experience.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:13 IST
Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd. launches Fantasy cricket app OnField11
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dragon fleet Games Pvt. Ltd. has come up with a Fantasy cricket app OnField11 - ''Khelo India ka Favorite Game'', which has launched in this IPL season and is rising rapidly in popularity amongst cricket lovers who can use their skills and expertise in the sport. Fantasy cricket mainly involves making a team of 11 players with accurate analysis and calculation and selecting an upcoming match to point out their skills and enjoy their cricket gaming experience. OnField11 is purely a game of skill that allows one to observe the match while simultaneously managing the team from their comfort zone.

OnField11 Unquie Features - USP As most of the fantasy sports are already live in the market, OnField11 came up with Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) to engage cricket lovers and increase their chance of winning.

1. Classic 11's - Users can pick classic 11's to create a team and join the contests and start playing a match.

After Creating a team, one needs to select 'Man of the match, where they get 3x points, Captain gets 2x points, and Vice-Captain gets 1.5x.

2. Top 5 Batsmen - Users can join a contest with their choice of top 5 batsmen.

3. Top 5 Bowler - Users can join a contest with their choice of top 5 Bowlers.

'Man of the Match', 'Top 5 Batsmen', 'Top 5 Bowlers' are the most unique features that have not been observed before, which are brought together for all to 'begin their battle with OnField11'. Start the journey on OnField11 with an exciting 'Sign up - Rs. 25' and 'Referral - Rs. 500' Bonus offers.

OnField11 possesses the most effective, trustworthy, reliable, and secure app that allows users to deposit and withdraw easily while sitting within the comfort of their place. Want to know more about onfield11 visit - http://onfield11.com/ To get more updates - https://www.facebook.com/Onfield11 https://www.instagram.com/Onfield11/ About Dragonfleet Games Pvt. Ltd.

Dragonfleet Games is dedicated to creating an innovative game that is evolving gaming industry is an Indian Gaming Company with a portfolio of skill games involved. We create games that can be played and enjoyed by anyone and anywhere on their smartphone.

Our Aim While we already have few games, which have lots of regular users. We aim to change the gaming experience of people all around the world through our innovative gaming ideas. Our Commitment We are committed to providing an advanced gaming environment to our users so that they can enjoy their gaming experience to the fullest. Our love for working on new ideas, innovating continuously, and leveraging the true potential of data analytics, leading us to create a more refined and enriched journey for our players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

5 arrested for killing 75-year-old man

Police on Friday arrested five persons on charge of killing a man in Odishas Ganjma district whom they suspected to be practising witchcraft in the village.A 75-year old man at Dhiniripankal village was stoned to death on March 29 by the ac...

Navalny's defense team files new complaint with European Court of Human Rights

Moscow Russia, April 9 ANISputnik Alexey Navalnys lawyer has told German Der Spiegel magazine that the defense team of the jailed Russian opposition activist had filed new complaints with the European Court of Human Rights ECHR. Navalny wen...

MP: 7 inmates of Bhopal central jail test COVID-19 positive

At least seven prisoners of the central jail in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, an official said.The infected inmates were admitted to the government hospital for tuberculosis patients after they t...

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021