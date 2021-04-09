Left Menu

Google confirms Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year

The statement has not only confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a will support 5G but also that it will be unveiled "in line with when Pixel 4a was introduced" which means we can expect it to launch in the third quarter of 2021, not at the next month's Google I/O developer conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:39 IST
Back in February 2021, popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, provided an exclusive first look at the Google Pixel 5a. Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)

Refuting the rumours that Google has cancelled Pixel 5a, the successor to mid-range Pixel 4a, due to global chip shortage, the company on Friday said that the smartphone will be available later this year.

In a statement to Android Police, Google said, "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced."

Earlier today, a noted tipster said that the Pixel 5a - codenamed 'Barbet' - has been cancelled due to the global chip shortage. The information which came courtesy of tipster Jon Prosser was later confirmed by Android Central.

"I'm told it's due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it's not moving forward," Prosser tweeted on Friday, adding that Pixel 4A and 4A 5G will continue to be available throughout this year.

Google Pixel 5a: Specifications (Expected)

Back in February 2021, popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, provided an exclusive first look at the upcoming Google Pixel 5a.

The device was said to feature a flat 6.2-inch display with a left-aligned punch-hole, a dual rear camera setup along with a flash and an unknown sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a single punch hole selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

