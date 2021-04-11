Left Menu

Personal info for 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online: Report

Personal data for some 1.3 million users of the social audio app Clubhouse has been leaked online, Cyber News reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Personal data for some 1.3 million users of the social audio app Clubhouse has been leaked online, Cyber News reported. The Verge quoted a report by Cyber News as saying that a SQL database with users' IDs, names, usernames, Twitter and Instagram handles and follower counts were posted to an online hacker forum. It did not appear that sensitive user information such as credit card numbers were among the leaked info. But the information could be used in phishing attempts to get users to hand over that more sensitive info.

Last week, Cyber News reported on another data breach from a social platform: it found that personal data for 500 million LinkedIn users had been scraped and posted online. The Microsoft-owned company said that no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in the leak. As reported by The Verge, that news came just a couple of days after it was discovered that personal data for some 533 million Facebook users also was leaked online for free. The Facebook leak reportedly included users' phone numbers, birthdates, locations, email addresses, and full names.

The social audio app Clubhouse had a monster first year- despite being invite-only and available only on iOS devices- seeing more than 10 million downloads. Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, Spotify, and Slack have all launched or are working on competing for social audio platforms, and Facebook reportedly has one in the works as well. (ANI)

