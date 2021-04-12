Left Menu

The 129th Canton Fair to Unveil Quality Products on 137 Livestreams

PTI | Guangzhou | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:47 IST
GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is counting down to the opening of its 129th edition, which will be held online from April 15. With over 2.65 million products ready to showcase, more than 80 companies will embrace innovation by presenting their latest quality products on 137 livestreams, covering more than 40 exhibition sections including home decor, flooring, home appliances, bathroom products, and more.

''Over the past two virtual exhibitions we have seen many exhibitors using the livestream rooms at the Canton Fair to promote their latest innovative products and creativity. We are delighted to welcome more of our exhibitors, including homelife product manufacturers, to embrace the technology revolution to improve their international trade in a new digital era,'' said Quandong Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Home decor companies bring creativity to craftmanship and product design With consumers around the world seeking diverse and multi-functional decoration with eco-friendly materials and stylish design, Canton Fair exhibitors continuously integrate various creative concepts into their products based on the changing demands of the market and consumer's lifestyles.

• Wall decor suppliers are using pure plant fiber in their 3D wallboards. Suitable for various types of spaces, the formaldehyde-free new material is a breeze to install.

• Companies at the Canton Fair also use natural stones in home furnishing, presenting the transparent texture and the unique pattern of nature. Such innovation enables luxurious decoration but with a natural atmosphere at home.

• In addition, floor manufacturers use a patented lock technology in their herringbone parquet floor, which helps reduce installation errors.

Canton Fair presents higher life quality for consumers with upgraded home products The 129th Canton Fair will introduce brand-new lifestyle scenarios with functional upgrades in products, including the application of smart technology. To help consumers with their bathroom renovations, manufacturers have developed their products with a focus on stylish design plus digital technology breakthroughs. Signature products presented at the Canton Fair will include: • A space-saving smart toilet—minus the bulky water tank—which has a sensor for automatic flushing • A mirror cabinet equipped with one-touch defogging smart mirrors, which also intelligently adjusts mirror brightness Highlighting eco-friendly materials and cultural elements, stylish new product development concepts also bring a feeling of art to the house through home decor. Some of the highlight products to be released at the Canton Fair will be a carpet that is dyed with thermal transfer printing technology resulting in clearer patterns and more detailed layers, and a hand-made rattan-effect polyethylene (PE) storage basket, which is highly endurable and is water- and mildew-proof.

Tips for registration and using the Canton Fair digital platform is available on the Buyer Guide. Buyers are also encouraged to register for the Canton Fair at https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/register/selectiveId for more opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

