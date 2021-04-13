Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@LGUS)

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

South Korean Ryu Hyun-soo describes himself as an "LG phone maniac" and says he won't give up his LG smartphones even though the company that makes them is getting out of the business. LG Electronics Inc said this month it would wind down its smartphone division by the end of July because of a prolonged sales slump.

