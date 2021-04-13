Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

South Korean Ryu Hyun-soo describes himself as an "LG phone maniac" and says he won't give up his LG smartphones even though the company that makes them is getting out of the business. LG Electronics Inc said this month it would wind down its smartphone division by the end of July because of a prolonged sales slump.

