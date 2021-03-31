Left Menu

Park Bo-gum to portray a human clone in South Korean film Seo Bok

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:54 IST
Park Bo-gum is busy with the project Seo Bok, an upcoming South Korean film. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 28 years South Korean actor cum singer Park Bo-gum gained his recognition through a diverse range of characters played in the films and TV series including Hello Monster (2015), Reply 1988 (2015–2016), Moonlight (2016 Encounter (2018), and Record of Youth (2020). On August 31, 2020, the actor is enlisted in the navy military band as a cultural promotion soldier as part of his obligatory military service.

Currently, he is busy with the project Seo Bok, an upcoming South Korean film directed by Lee Yong-ju. The handsome actor will be playing the role of a human clone named Seo Bok. Min Gi-heon (played by Gong Yoo) will be seen in the movie as a former intelligence agent who is tasked with ensuring the safe transportation of Seo Bok.

Soompi recently had an interview with Gong Yoo. When asked about his working experience with Park Bo-gum, the actor said, "since we have a bit of an age gap, I always end up thinking about myself at his age when I look at him." He continued, "Although it's our first time meeting and collaborating, I think about that age range that I've experienced and think, 'What kind of thoughts does Bo Gum have now and what kind of mindset does he have as an actor?' which creates a special kind of bond."

"On the outside, he is extremely responsible, bright, and always smiling, but I believe there are certain worries he has on the inside. However, I also think that he's unable to show that to others and is just blowing off steam by himself," added Gong Yoo.

After multiple release delays due to the global pandemic situation, Seo Bok is finally slated to release simultaneously in theatres and through the streaming media TVING on April 15, 2021. The production decided to release the Park Bo-gum's movie in theaters alongside OTT platforms, as the fans can enjoy the film from their home if they think visiting a cinema hall is risky.

Moreover, Seo Bok is going to be Park Bo-gum's second media release before his military enlistment. Before Seo Bok, he acted in a popular K-drama, Record of Youth with actress Park So-dam.

Park Bo-gum's fans are ardently waiting for the release of Seo Bok to see another variety of characters that will be played by their favorite actor. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on K-dramas, and South Korean films.

