Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@LGUS)

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.

South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

South Korean Ryu Hyun-soo describes himself as an "LG phone maniac" and says he won't give up his LG smartphones even though the company that makes them is getting out of the business. LG Electronics Inc said this month it would wind down its smartphone division by the end of July because of a prolonged sales slump.

Also Read: Iran frees South Korean ship it held amid dispute over funds

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK Chief Stalin pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at Koyambedu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said that Babasaheb Ambedkar ga...

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as its values are embodied in our social life, Modi said addressin...

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals ...

Tamil New Year ushered in with subdued gaiety

The Tamil New Year, Pilava, was on Wednesday ushered in with subdued gaiety across Tamil Nadu with a slew of Covid-19 protocols in place for devotees, who usually throng temples in large numbers to celebrate the day.The coronavirus restrict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021