DBS Bank says its system not compromised, leaked messages don't have sensitive info

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:17 IST
DBS Bank on Wednesday said there is no compromise of its system, and the messages leaked by hackers do not contain any personal or sensitive information.

The bank issued a statement after hackers leaked a sample of transactional messages allegedly taken from the system of enterprise communications firm Route Mobile had some details which referred to DBS Bank.

''DBS Bank systems have not been compromised in any way. The bank is committed to protecting customer data and adopts a robust layered defence approach.

''We use SMS services through a few service providers for customer notifications. However, none of these messages contain any personal or sensitive information,'' DBS Bank said in a statement.

Hackers have allegedly compromised servers of enterprise communications firm Route Mobile, even as the company claimed that data of its customers is safe and its cybersecurity team is investigating the matter.

According to cybersecurity experts, data of companies like Tata Communications, Bharti Airtel and DBS Bank have been leaked due to the alleged breach in Route Mobile's system.

A sample screenshot of the leaked database showed the mobile number of customers, amount transferred by them and one-time passwords allegedly sent from the bank to its customers.

''Messages with authentication codes are valid only for extremely short durations and in any case cannot be used to access any customer information without the customer's user ID and password,'' DBS Bank said.

Route Mobile has said it is investigating the incident, adding that it has not come across any evidence that shows impact on its customer's personal data.

The company further said it takes all data security claims seriously and has ''engaged a third party cybersecurity consultant to independently verify and audit our findings''.

