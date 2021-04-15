PixCell LED: Samsung's new lighting technology to improve road safety

South Korean technology giant Samsung has introduced a new lighting technology - PixCell LED - that will help improve road safety to enhance the overall driving experience at night as well as in poor weather conditions.

The monolithically integrated design of the Samsung PixCell LED module (integrates more than 100 ultra-small segments into a single LED chip) makes the light-emitting area significantly smaller and provides precise selective lighting control to improve driving visibility.

The LED segments are separated by a silicon wall with each functioning like a pixel to control light distribution so that the beam from the headlight only illuminates the exact location where it is needed. With the light-emitting area shrunk to 1/16 of conventional discrete LED modules for ADB systems, the PixCell LED lighting technology can reduce the headlamp size by 30-50%, Samsung said.

The new automotive LED module is optimized for intelligent headlights such as adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems. ADB, an advanced driver assistance technology, automatically adjusts headlight beam patterns when it detects an object near a moving vehicle, thereby preventing any unnecessary glare.

As autonomous and connected driving technologies are raising the bar for vehicle safety standards, the demand for ADB systems is also increasing. ADB headlamps powered by Samsung's PixCell LEDs will improve road safety and driving convenience not only at night but also during heavy rain, fog and other poor environments.

"Much more than a simple automotive lighting source, Samsung's PixCell LED is based on new lighting technology designed to improve road safety and driving convenience. Beginning with PixCell LED, we will introduce tailored lighting solutions well-suited for future automobiles, including electric and autonomous vehicles," said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has started shipping the new PixCell LEDs to lamp manufacturers for use in next-generation electric cars. The company says it has already provided enough PixCell LEDs to light more than 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs).