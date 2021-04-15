Left Menu

PixCell LED: Samsung's new lighting technology to improve road safety

The monolithically integrated design of the Samsung PixCell LED module (integrates more than 100 ultra-small segments into a single LED chip) makes the light-emitting area significantly smaller and provides precise selective lighting control to improve driving visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:59 IST
PixCell LED: Samsung's new lighting technology to improve road safety
The new automotive LED module is optimized for intelligent headlights such as adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems. Image Credit: Samsung

South Korean technology giant Samsung has introduced a new lighting technology - PixCell LED - that will help improve road safety to enhance the overall driving experience at night as well as in poor weather conditions.

The monolithically integrated design of the Samsung PixCell LED module (integrates more than 100 ultra-small segments into a single LED chip) makes the light-emitting area significantly smaller and provides precise selective lighting control to improve driving visibility.

The LED segments are separated by a silicon wall with each functioning like a pixel to control light distribution so that the beam from the headlight only illuminates the exact location where it is needed. With the light-emitting area shrunk to 1/16 of conventional discrete LED modules for ADB systems, the PixCell LED lighting technology can reduce the headlamp size by 30-50%, Samsung said.

The new automotive LED module is optimized for intelligent headlights such as adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems. ADB, an advanced driver assistance technology, automatically adjusts headlight beam patterns when it detects an object near a moving vehicle, thereby preventing any unnecessary glare.

As autonomous and connected driving technologies are raising the bar for vehicle safety standards, the demand for ADB systems is also increasing. ADB headlamps powered by Samsung's PixCell LEDs will improve road safety and driving convenience not only at night but also during heavy rain, fog and other poor environments.

"Much more than a simple automotive lighting source, Samsung's PixCell LED is based on new lighting technology designed to improve road safety and driving convenience. Beginning with PixCell LED, we will introduce tailored lighting solutions well-suited for future automobiles, including electric and autonomous vehicles," said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has started shipping the new PixCell LEDs to lamp manufacturers for use in next-generation electric cars. The company says it has already provided enough PixCell LEDs to light more than 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, causing some casualties, media said. Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laur...

QUOTES-Officials react as Biden moves to pull troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan to end Americas longest war, rejecting calls to keep forces in place to help resolve that nations grinding internal conflict.In a White House speec...

Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

Thousands of Indian small businesses will organise an event this week in protest at the business practices of foreign e-tailers like Amazon.com Inc , taking a dig at the U.S. groups summit with their own event.Starting Thursday, Amazon is o...

Soccer-Police launch investigation after Real team bus damaged at Anfield

Merseyside Police said they have launched an investigation after the bus carrying Real Madrid players was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.A video posted on Instagra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021