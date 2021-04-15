Oculus Quest 2 v28 update brings Air Link, native 120Hz support

Oculus has announced several new features including Air Link and native 120 Hz support for Quest 2, its most advanced all-in-one virtual reality (VR) system yet. The new features will roll out soon in the v28 software update to the headsets.

Oculus Air Link is a new streaming technology that will come in Experimental mode on Quest 2. Built on the successful Oculus Link streaming pipeline, it is a completely wireless way to play PC VR games on Quest 2 using a strong and secure WiFi network. For the best experience, Oculus recommends using a 5Ghz network on an AC or AX router, connected via ethernet cable to your PC.

If your available WiFi network is congested/unsecured or you want to experience the highest-fidelity visuals possible, then Link via USB-C cable will be an ideal option for you.

To access the new Experimental feature, you will need PC software v28, which is also rolling out soon.

"While Air Link is an Experimental feature, not every network and PC setup will be ideal. We're continuing to improve Air Link's performance and compatibility for different configurations," Oculus wrote in a blog post.

Secondly, Oculus is introducing two new experimental features in the Infinite Office suite, a feature built into Oculus Home for users to feel more productive and flexible in virtual office space. With the upcoming Quest 2 update, users will be able to integrate a virtual desk on their real furniture at home. In addition, users will also be able to type as effectively in VR as in the real world with Bluetooth-enabled keyboard tracking.

Quest 2 users can pair the Logitech K830 keyboard to their headset and view a 3D representation of their hands and keyboard within VR for easy text entry and system navigation.

Lastly, the update also brings 120Hz support on Quest 2 which currently runs at 90Hz by default. Users can opt into the 120Hz display option via a toggle in the Experimental panel to experience applications at higher frame rates.

"Now, we're giving gamers and developers even more choice to push smooth gameplay to the next level with the option to enable a 120 Hz display refresh rate on Quest 2. Developers can soon begin to ship apps on the Oculus Store that run at 120 Hz natively," Oculus said.

It is worth mentioning that currently there aren't any apps that support 120Hz just yet, but people who turn on this setting will experience 120Hz performance in apps that choose to support it in the future. Also, Quest 2 system software will remain at 90Hz.

The Oculus Quest 2 v28 update will roll out gradually, so it will take some time for the features to be visible to all users.