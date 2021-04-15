Most Popular Song for Coders!

Left Menu

An Instagram reel produced by CoderMacha for coding enthusiasts has gone viral National, April 15th 2021 In the last few days, a video has gone massively viral among programmers across the country.

An Instagram reel produced by CoderMacha for coding enthusiasts has gone viral National, April 15th 2021: In the last few days, a video has gone massively viral among programmers across the country. The short 30-seconds reel explains the dilemma that most programming students go through in a musical format. The song is hugely entertaining and has connected to the students in a big way. Many students have even mentioned that they are listening to the song on loop with some of them having watched it more than 50 times! https://www.instagram.com/p/CNKeDbaATH2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link The Team of “Coder Macha” has produced this song in-house with the help of a few young artists and has adapted the famous song Kabira in a uniquely creative way. The reel has hit 4 million views in record time and continues to create waves across the student community. About CoderMacha: In mid-February, an exciting Instagram channel named @codermacha was launched with a vision to connect with all coders across the country at a friendly level - macha means friend/dude in a casual way. CoderMacha has a very noble belief that coding can be fun and the process enjoyable. Software programming is a challenging field and can often lead to stress among the young coders. CoderMacha in its own unique way aims to bring a smile on the faces of every coder and act as a one-stop destination to relieve stress. Coder Macha (@codermacha) • Instagram photos and videos The page has instantly become a hit among the country’s youth and has garnered over 16,000 followers in a short span of time. They produce daily engaging content and have also conceptualised the first ever Musical Series for coders. The viral reel is a part of this very series. They also have plans to create learning content in a fun casual way. It’s a massive challenge to attempt something like this, more so when creating a new niche altogether and we wish CoderMacha all the very best in this noble endeavour of theirs.

