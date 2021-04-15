Left Menu

Fractal announces partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Cloud

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:16 IST
Fractal announces partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Cloud

Fractal and Google Cloud are partnering to deliver AI and analytics offerings in the cloud to drive scalability, efficiency, and innovation for clients MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decisions in Fortune 500 companies, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. With this partnership, Fractal will leverage Google Cloud and its advanced capabilities to deliver 'Cloud Analytics and AI' services, solutions, and products to Fortune 500 companies enabling them to become 'Cloud Ready' and address their digital transformation needs.

''We are delighted to announce this partnership with Google Cloud. As a Google Cloud partner, we aim to bring to market, innovative solutions that combine our native AI and analytics capabilities with Google Cloud's scale and capabilities,'' said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fractal. ''We are confident that this partnership will enable fast and smooth adoption of AI for enterprises and help them in their digital transformation journey.'' ''Enterprises are increasingly leveraging AI capabilities, including those from Google Cloud and from our partners like Fractal, to help them make decisions efficiently and effectively,'' said Nirav Sheth, Director, ISV & Partner Sales at Google Cloud. ''We're pleased to partner with Fractal and to deliver their capabilities in analytics and AI at global scale on Google Cloud.'' ''Cloud Integration is a top priority for organizations looking to focus on delivering mission critical services and innovation with agility,'' said Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal. ''As a Google Cloud partner, we now have access to an advanced cloud platform and are able to leverage our expertise on cloud in order to facilitate accelerated digital transformation for our clients.'' ''Fractal's Google Cloud Practice will enable our Fortune 500 clients with 'Cloud Analytics & AI' solutions, products & services that are customized for CPG, Retail, TMT, HLS and FSI industries to - deliver increased revenue & profitability, accelerate innovation & market adoption and drive new revenue & user growth'' added Miten Mehta, Global Alliance Officer, Google Cloud, Fractal.

About Fractal Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Computer Vision New Wave™ 2020, Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an ''Honorable Vendor'' in 2021 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai PWR PWR

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defense staff said on Thursday. General Bipin Rawat told a security confer...

TuSimple raises over $1 billion in U.S. IPO at nearly $8.5 billion valuation

TuSimple Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had raised more than 1 billion through an initial public offering IPO, valuing the self-driving truck startup at nearly 8.5 billion. The San Diego, California-based company sold around 27 million sh...

Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days

Eds adding details New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Indias drug regulator will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, t...

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion

BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, reported a 16 jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.The companys net income rose to 1.2 billion, or 7.77 per sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021