LG expands ProBeam lineup of business projectors; adds two new models

The latest LG ProBeam projectors provide improved brightness and high resolution. The BU60PST model supports a native resolution of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) while the BF60PST projector delivers WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:46 IST
The BU60PST model supports a native resolution of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) while the BF60PST projector delivers WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) images. Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG has expanded its ProBeam lineup of business projectors with the addition of two new models - BU60PST and BF60PST - that offer greater performance and convenience in almost any setting- from corporate and hospitality to education.

Starting in the second quarter of this year, LG's new 2021 ProBeam models will be available in North America, followed by key markets in Europe and Asia.

Specifications and features

The latest LG ProBeam projectors provide improved brightness and high resolution. The BU60PST model supports a native resolution of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) while the BF60PST projector delivers WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) images.

Both models support HDR10 and deliver a peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1. The laser light source (or high brightness ) in both projectors is rated for 20,000 hours, approximately four times longer than projectors with conventional lamps.

On the productivity front, LG's BU60PST and BF60PST ProBeam projectors come with a number of enhancements and features for business meetings and conferences. The new projectors can be directly connected to a company/conference facility network - no laptop required - via wired or wireless connection.

Further, with the built-in Office Viewer, Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel files can be opened directly from a USB device. Other useful features include - screen sharing and screen mirroring.

"As offices and schools reopen, we expect there will be a growing demand for upgraded presentation tools after the Zoom era. Designed specifically for business and education environments, LG ProBeam projectors are adaptable solutions that can facilitate better communication and enhance productivity," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LG's new BU60PST and BF60PST ProBeam projectors run on webOS 4.5 and support Bluetooth wireless technology. Other features include- 5W + 5W Stereo speakers, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB Type-A ports etc.

