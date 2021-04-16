Left Menu

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy. The document was first leaked to the Slovenian media and ascribed to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who reportedly had sent it to European Council President Charles Michel as a proposal on how to deal with the region after Slovenia takes over the presidency of the EU in July.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:51 IST
Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.

The document was first leaked to the Slovenian media and ascribed to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who reportedly had sent it to European Council President Charles Michel as a proposal on how to deal with the region after Slovenia takes over the presidency of the EU in July. But Jansa denied that he had sent the document and accused "fake media" of trying to harm Slovenia's efforts to help integrate the Western Balkan states into the wealthy bloc.

The EU did not comment, but one Brussels diplomat told Reuters that EU member states have not discussed the paper. Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the diplomatic note, although it has been circulating in official EU channels and has been seen by many EU diplomats and officials.

The paper states that the main obstacles to a speedier EU integration of the Balkan states are the unresolved national issues of Serbs, Croats and Albanians, which should be settled by creating a Greater Serbia, a Greater Albania, and a Greater Croatia. The document proposes that Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic be joined to Serbia, Croat-dominated cantons of Bosnia be integrated into Croatia, and Kosovo be merged with Albania.

"We have never seen this proposal if it exists," Bulgaria's EU spokesman in Brussels told Reuters. Such diplomatic notes are common in EU policymaking. Although they are not made public, typically EU states are happy to claim ownership if they author them.

In Bosnia, where 100,000 people were killed in nearly four years of war in the 1990s during which Serbs and Croats had sought to form their own ethnic statelets, the note has been perceived as a new threat to its territorial unity, this time by some EU member countries. Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of Bosnia's three-man inter-ethnic presidency, told Michel in a letter on Friday that the document has caused instability and distress in Bosnia, where Bosnian Serbs have for years talked about the secession of their region from Bosnia.

Dzaferovic urged Michel immediately to put a stop to initiatives that could bring about a new war in the region. The EU delegation in Bosnia tried to calm the situation, saying in a statement: "The EU is unequivocally committed to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. ... this is our firm ... and unchanged position".

German Europe Minister Michael Roth wrote on Twitter on Friday: "Countries on #WesternBalkans have a future only as multiethnic and multireligious societies. Regional reconciliation and cooperation are the keys to peace, democracy, and prosperity. Drawing new frontiers is a dangerous path."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demonstration outside Meghalaya secretariat seeking ILP implementation

Members of several organisations of Meghalaya on Friday held a sit-in outside the secretariat here, demanding that Inner Line Permit ILP be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.Around 200 acti...

EeVe looks to tap USD 15 mn more funds; in talks with VCs

Odisha-based electric vehicle maker EeVe is looking to tap additional funds worth USD 15 million Rs 100 crore and is in preliminary discussions with some of the venture capital funds to fuel its aggressive expansion plans. The firm, which c...

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection - Chile report

Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67 effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85 effective in preventing hospitalisations a...

HC Bench upholds single judge order on web-series on Jaya

Chennai, Apr 16 PTI A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge refusing to restrain the makers of web-series centering around late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.The protection under Art...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021