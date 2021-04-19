Left Menu

Redmi gaming phone key specifications leaked; 144Hz display, 67W fast-charging and more

As per the latest leaks, the Redmi gaming smartphone will come with a Samsung E4 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a central punch hole for the selfie camera. The phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 08:32 IST
Redmi gaming phone key specifications leaked; 144Hz display, 67W fast-charging and more
Redmi's first flagship gaming smartphone will launch in China in the last week of April. In India, the device will reportedly arrive as a Poco phone.

Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its first gaming smartphone in China later this month. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the upcoming device have surfaced online.

As per the latest leaks, the Redmi gaming smartphone will come with a Samsung E4 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a central punch hole for the selfie camera. The phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset that features an octa-core processor with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

The gaming smartphone is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. The fast-charging capability was also confirmed by the 3C certification website (via tipster Ankit).

Further, the device is said to come with a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX686) camera setup at the back. It will likely run MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Redmi's first flagship gaming smartphone will launch in China in the last week of April. In India, the device will reportedly arrive as a Poco phone.

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay raises USD 160 mn funding from Sequoia Capital, GIC, others; Valuation triples to USD 3 bn

Razorpay on Monday said it has raised USD 160 million about Rs 1,192.6 crore in funding from Sequoia Capital, GIC and others with the valuation of the payment solutions provider tripling to USD 3 billion.The Series E funding round was co-le...

QUOTES-'Emotional rollercoaster': Australia residents reunite with loved ones

Australia and New Zealand began quarantine-free travel on Monday. Here are quotes from people travelling and meeting loved ones coming off the first flights.LORRAINE WRATT, NEW ZEALANDER STRANDED IN AUSTRALIA BY PANDEMIC WHILE VISITING FAMI...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.The countrys deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total o...

IPL 2021: ABD is best in the business towards backend of an innings, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich was all praise for AB de Villiers, saying that the Proteas star is the best in the business when it comes to batting towards the backend of an innings. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021