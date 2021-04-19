Redmi gaming phone key specifications leaked; 144Hz display, 67W fast-charging and more

Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its first gaming smartphone in China later this month. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the upcoming device have surfaced online.

As per the latest leaks, the Redmi gaming smartphone will come with a Samsung E4 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a central punch hole for the selfie camera. The phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset that features an octa-core processor with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Redmi Gaming Phone Specifications Samsung E4 OLED DisplayCentre aligned punch hole144Hz Refresh RateMediaTek Dimensity 120067W Fast charging pic.twitter.com/SlfNfo3pwm — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) April 19, 2021

The gaming smartphone is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. The fast-charging capability was also confirmed by the 3C certification website (via tipster Ankit).

Further, the device is said to come with a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX686) camera setup at the back. It will likely run MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Redmi's first flagship gaming smartphone will launch in China in the last week of April. In India, the device will reportedly arrive as a Poco phone.