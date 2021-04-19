Left Menu

Realme Q3 Pro appears on TENAA, Geekbench ahead of April 22 launch

Meanwhile, the Realme Q3 Pro (RMX2205) has reportedly surfaced on the Geekbench database, suggesting that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Updated: 19-04-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:31 IST
Further, recent leaks suggest that the Realme Q3 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

The Realme Q3 series - comprising the Realme Q3 and Realme Q3 Pro - will be debuting in China on April 22. As the official launch nears, the Pro model has been spotted on TENAA, confirming some of its key details.

As per the listing, the Realme Q3 Pro - carrying model number RMX2205 - will come with a 6.43-inch display and will run on Android 11 OS. The smartphone will support 5G connectivity and will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

The Realme Q3 Pro will measure 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm.

Further, live images of the Realme Q3 Pro have appeared online, giving us our first look at the upcoming phone in yellow colour variant. The images also confirm 64-megapixel triple camera module at the back.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Meanwhile, the Realme Q3 Pro (RMX2205) has reportedly surfaced on the Geekbench database, suggesting that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Realme Q3 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

Further, recent leaks suggest that the Realme Q3 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone will likely have Dimensity 1100 5G chipset and boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Other features will likely include- a vertically-aligned 64MP triple rear camera array, a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

